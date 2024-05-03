Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year, also played a role in Bollywood...

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, a notable educator specialising in UPSC subjects, has garnered significant attention across various platforms. His Instagram presence showcases snippets of his lectures, drawing a considerable following. Moreover, his personal YouTube channel boasts an impressive subscriber count of 2.95 million, while his coaching center, Drishti IAS, has amassed over 11 million subscribers.

Born on December 26, 1973, in Haryana to a middle-class family, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti's upbringing was marked by academic influence. His father, a respected Hindi literature professor at Maharishi Dayanand University, and his mother, a dedicated PGT teacher in Bhiwani, instilled in him a passion for learning. Raised alongside two elder brothers, one a software engineer in the US and the other a DIG at the CBI, Vikas Divyakirti pursued education with fervour.

His academic journey began at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani district, followed by undergraduate studies at Delhi University's Zakir Husain Delhi College, where he obtained a BA in Hindi. He then pursued postgraduate degrees in English and Hindi, eventually earning MA, MPhil, and PhD qualifications.

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti initially taught at Delhi University. However, he then undertook the rigorous preparation for UPSC exams and secured AIR 384 in 1996. Following a brief stint in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he decided to pursue his true calling in education, establishing the esteemed Drishti IAS coaching center in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar in 1999.

In addition to his educational endeavors, Dr. Vikas Divyakirti made a notable appearance in the 2023 film '12th Fail,' where he portrayed himself.