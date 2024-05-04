Twitter
Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs dozens of snakes, internet is scared

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Junagadh is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

Citizens are now gearing up for the third phase of voting after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 were conducted in April. The elections are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in a single phase on May 7 (third phase).

Junagadh is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years. Like the previous two general elections, the BJP aims to come into power again by winning all 26 seats in the state.

Junagadh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is set to contest from all 26 constituencies. For the Junagadh constituency, the BJP has again fielded sitting MP Rajesh Chudasama. Whereas, Congress has announced the candidacy of Hirabhai Jotva to contest from the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat. 

Junagadh Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, incumbent MP Rajesh Chudasama emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 5,47,744 votes. In contrast, Congress’ Punjabhai Vansh was the runner-up who secured 3,97,533 votes. 

Junagadh Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rajesh Chudasama won the Junagadh constituency with 5,13,179 votes, defeating Congress’ Punjabhai Vansh who secured 3,77,347 votes.

