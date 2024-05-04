How to balance JEE or NEET preparations with sports and extra-curriculam activities

For students aiming to excel in competitive exams such as JEE and NEET, finding the equilibrium between academic rigor and extracurricular activities remains a daunting challenge. As the entrance exams loom large on the horizon, students across India find themselves grappling with a common dilemma: how to effectively manage their preparations while still participating in sports and extracurricular activities. Balancing academic commitments with other interests is indeed a daunting task, but with careful planning and smart strategies, it is possible to excel in both realms.

The Challenge of Balance

Many believe that neglecting extracurricular activities can result in a lackluster personality. This underscores the importance of finding a balance between education and leisure pursuits. However, not all leisure activities are created equal. Mindless activities like binge-watching TV or endlessly scrolling through social media offer little in terms of personal growth. On the other hand, engaging in mindful pursuits such as sports or reading not only rejuvenates the mind but also contributes to overall well-being.

"For instance, Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, a national-level archer and Khelo India athlete, who achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Similarly, Harshit Singh, an ace basketball player, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 112 in JEE Advanced 2022," RL Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group said.

Here are some tips students can follow to manage studies and sports Time Management is Key: The first step towards achieving balance is to manage your time efficiently. Create a realistic schedule that allocates specific time slots for JEE studies, sports practice, and extracurricular activities. Stick to this schedule diligently, ensuring that each aspect of your life receives adequate attention.

Set Priorities: "While it’s important to pursue a well-rounded lifestyle, prioritize your commitments based on their significance and your personal goals. If acing the JEE is your top priority, allocate more time to studying while still making room for sports and other activities that you enjoy," FITJEE's R L Trikha said.

Optimize Study Sessions: Make the most of your study sessions by adopting effective learning techniques. Focus on understanding concepts thoroughly rather than rote memorization. Utilize resources such as mock tests, previous years’ question papers, and online study materials to enhance your preparation.

Incorporate Physical Activity: "Engaging in sports or regular exercise not only promotes physical well-being but also boosts cognitive function and concentration. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine to stay energized and alert during study sessions," Trikha said.

Choose Flexible Extracurriculars: Select extracurricular activities that offer flexibility in terms of time commitment. Opt for clubs or hobbies that allow you to participate intermittently without compromising on your academic obligations.

Seek Support and Guidance: Don’t hesitate to seek support from your teachers, parents, or mentors. They can offer valuable advice on managing your time effectively and provide emotional support during stressful periods.

Maintain a Healthy Balance: Remember that achieving balance is not about completely sacrificing one aspect of your life for another. Strive for a harmonious blend of academics, sports, and extracurricular activities that nurtures your overall development.

Practice Self-Care: Amidst the hustle and bustle of JEE preparations and extracurricular pursuits, don’t forget to take care of yourself. Get adequate sleep, eat healthily, and take short breaks to relax and rejuvenate your mind and body.

Stay Motivated: Keep your long-term goals in mind and stay motivated throughout your journey. Celebrate small victories, stay positive, and believe in your ability to excel in all areas of your life.

Striking a balance between JEE preparations, sports, and extracurricular activities requires careful planning, discipline, and dedication. By managing your time effectively, setting priorities, and nurturing a holistic approach to learning and personal development, you can successfully navigate this challenging yet rewarding phase of your academic journey. Remember, it’s not about finding the perfect balance, but rather about striving for progress and growth in all aspects of your life.