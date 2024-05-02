Twitter
K. Raheja Realty’s Raheja Residency honoured as Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the year

The prestigious accolade was bestowed on Raheja Residency at a grand award ceremony at The Grand in New Delhi.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 02, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

Mumbai: Raheja Residency, a magnificent residential project by K. Raheja Realty, a leader in India’s real estate sector for nearly seven decades, has been awarded as the ‘Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year’ at the Times Business Awards, North 2024.

The Times Business Awards are presented to celebrate the success of entrepreneurs and the professional community and to identify leaders from different categories who have made big strides in their respective fields. The prestigious accolade was bestowed on Raheja Residency at a grand award ceremony at The Grand in New Delhi on April 3, 2024.

The award was presented by renowned film actor Suniel Shetty, who is also associated with various social causes. “It is our honour to receive the Ultra Luxury Residential Project of the Year for Raheja Residency, a splendid project in front of such an august gathering. The award will serve as an inspiration to continue to pursue excellence and set new standards in well-defined lifestyles,” said Shankar Teckchandani, a spokesperson for K. Raheja Realty.

Headquartered in Mumbai, K. Raheja Realty has been one of the most prolific real estate developers across all asset classes in Mumbai since 1956. It is the pioneer of the multi-dimensional real estate developer concept and is among the best real estate developers in the country. The organization has a proven track record of successful real estate development and real estate technology. Keeping pace with changing consumer expectations and emerging trends, it has introduced concepts such as self-contained townships, IT parks, and super malls.

Located in Dindoshi in Malad (East), Mumbai, Raheja Residency is a sprawling abode embedded well into the suburban infrastructure that creates a feeling of comfort, convenience, and supreme luxury. The spacious and well-built apartments with excellent amenities are contemporary in design and remarkable in scale, the project is truly a cut above the others. Its excellent location also ensures easy connectivity.

