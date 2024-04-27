Twitter
Education

Education

JEE Advanced 2024: Registration window opens today; check how to apply

IIT Madras will begin the JEE Advanced 2024 registration process today (April 27, 2024) at the official website.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:29 AM IST

IIT Madras will begin the JEE Advanced 2024 registration process today (April 27, 2024) at the official website. Candidates who have passed the main exam are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2024. The link for registration of JEE will be updated at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Foreign national candidates, along with those who hold an OCI or PIO card issued on or after March 4, 2021, now have the chance to apply for the JEE Advanced examination online.

The link for the registration will remain active until May 7. The deadline set for fee payment is May 10, till 5 p.m. A fee of Rs 3,200 will apply. Whereas, the application fee for women applicants and those from reserved categories is set at a cost of Rs 1,600.

JEE Advanced 2024: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website for JEE Advanced 2024, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the registration link.
  • A new window will appear, enter your information in the given forms.
  • Pay the registration fee.
  • Make sure you properly review the application before submitting it.
  • Submit the form.
  • Download the form and keep a printout with yourself for future reference.

