RCB vs PBKS Highlights 1st Innings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Need 177 Runs To Win | IPL 2024

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru chasing a target of 177 runs for victory, the question looms: Can Kohli lead his team to triumph? Royal Challengers Bengaluru achieved a total of 178 for 6, led by Virat Kohli's impressive 77 and supported by Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 28 runs. Punjab Kings, posting a score of 176 for 6, saw notable performances from Shikhar Dhawan with 45 runs and Jitesh Sharma with 27. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious by securing a four-wicket win, with Harpreet Brar claiming figures of 2-13 and Kagiso Rabada with 2-23 for Punjab Kings, countered by Siraj's 2-26 and Maxwell's 2-29 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.