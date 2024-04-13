हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
Top News
Petitions Committee of Delhi Assembly recommends action against L-G, Chief Secretary
Weather update: IMD predicts rains in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, other states; full list here
From Axis Bank to Canara Bank: Four banks increased FD rates for senior citizens, check details
Meet engineer who cracked UPSC IFS exam with AIR 90 after 5 failed attempts, shares tips to clear exam
Alia Bhatt trolled for giving shoutout to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: 'She doesn't even know...'
'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup
'Adipurush jaisi behooda film...': OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film 'senseless' A certificate
Latest News
Election 2024
Webstory
DNA Her
DNA Verified
IPL 2024
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
News Letter
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobile
english
3085227
Home
Videos
videoDetails
BJP Conspiring To Impose Presidential Rule In Delhi', Says Atishi | Arvind Kejriwal Arrest | Delhi
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President's Rule in the national capital.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Jawan
Asia Cup
G 20
Popular Stories
More
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, now posted at...
India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions
PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue
Fallout review: Jonathan Nolan's post-apocalyptic game adaptation dazzles with its visuals, bores with its narrative
Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024
Most Viewed
More
Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Ru...
From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to...
Streaming This Week: Amar Sing...
Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari...
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka...
Speed Reads
More
India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions
IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Mumbai Indians beat RCB by 7 wickets
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till April 15
RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA arrests two accused, including mastermind
Most Watched
More
West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Offic
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its Cit
Moscow Concert Hall Attack: At Least 60 Killed, Hundreds Inj
Farmers Protest: How Shubhkaran Singh Allegedly Died In Kisa
'Step Aside So You Won't Get Hurt': Iran Warns United States
DNA Originals
More
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
Subscribe Now
Thank you