Meet actress who worked with Salman, Akshay, Govinda, was slapped by superstar on set, then quit acting, is now..

Aarti Chabria has worked in many films with leading actors of the time. Aarti Chabria starred in Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

It is not new for actors who enter the film industry to take time to learn the tricks of the trade. It is natural for anyone to have doubts, especially when an actor starts their journey in Bollywood with a film co-starring a superstar. Something similar happened with this actress who was shooting for her first film and got such a shock that she could not stop crying for hours.

We are talking about Aarti Chabria who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Lajja' in 2001. This Rajkumar Santoshi film was centered around women and allowed Aarti Chabria to share the screen with superstars like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgan, Danny, and Gulshan Grover.

In one of the scenes, Rekha had to slap Aarti many times which Aarti Chabria was not aware of. Reports state that when this scene was shot the actress went into deep shock.

After the scene was completed, Aarti Chabria could not digest the fact that she was slapped so many times and kept crying. Rekha and Rajkumar Santoshi then explained to Aarti Chabria about the scene and the concept behind shooting it, she felt okay.

Aarti Chabria was a part of the film industry for many years. She worked in many films with leading actors of the time. Aarti Chabria starred in Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

After not succeeding in Bollywood as a leading actress, Aarti Chabria tried her luck in films in other languages, but when she did not get success there too, she distanced herself from the world of glitz and glamour.

Aarti Chabria does not appear in films anymore but still earns crores of rupees through fashion and lifestyle videos. She lives a luxurious lifestyle which is also quite evident from her social media account. She got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and married him in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

READ | Meet actor who played iconic role in superhit film, quit acting after many flop films, opened restaurant, his wife is..