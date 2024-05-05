Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency will go to elections in May this year. The date of voting is 7 May ( Phase 3 ) and the result is 4th June.

Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency is part of the 80 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The total voters in Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency is 1718837 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats.

Important Dates

Candidates

Raj Kumar Chahar has been pitched from BJP, Ram Nath Sikarwar has been fielded from INC, Ram Nivas Sharma from. BSP. While RJD has pitched Ved Prakash, Hotam Singh Nishad from RSSP and Sangeeta Tomar from BMJP.

Past election result

Rajkumar Chahar of the BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 with 667147 votes. INC’s Raj Babbar secured 172082 votes.

In 2014 LS, BJP’s Babulal won the Fatehpur Sikri, defeating the nearest rival BSP’ Seema Upadhyay by a margin of 173106 votes.