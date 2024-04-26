Meet actor who played iconic role in superhit film, quit acting after many flop films, opened restaurant, his wife is..

Tarun Arora, after a series of flop films, also got into the restaurant business and is the owner of an Indian restaurant named 'Tandoori Hippie' and lounge 'Love Shack' in Bengaluru which opened in February 2011.

2007 was a big year for Bollywood. It was the year when Imtiaz Ali released one of his most successful films 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Made with a budget of Rs 15 crore, 'Jab We Met' went on to earn over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan earned a lot of fame with this film but apart from them, another actor got a breakthrough with this super hit film.

We are talking about none other than Tarun Arora who played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's boyfriend Anshuman in 'Jab We Met'. He earned a lot of fame for this role but despite the success, Tarun Arora could not make a name for himself in the film world. He is only seen playing supporting roles now in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films.

Tarun Arora started his career with modelling while he was studying hotel management in Bengaluru. He won the Gladrags Manhunt in 1998 and was a popular face for many advertisement campaigns.

Tarun Arora made his debut in Bollywood in 1999 with 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'. He made his breakthrough with 'Jab We Met' in 2007. After working on this sensational film, Tarun Arora thought that his career would go in a new direction. However, he could not capitalize on the success of this film.

In an earlier interview, Tarun Arora said that after doing 'Jab We Met' he still did not get the kind of success he hoped for or deserved. Tarun Arora said that he was being offered roles like the one he played in the film and due to the fear of being typecast, he rejected them.

After a series of flop films, Tarun Arora left Mumbai and moved to Bengaluru to start fresh.

Tarun Arora decided to stay away from the world of acting and moved away from the world of glitz and glamour to start his own business. Tarun Arora is still part of the film industry and plays supporting roles. He was last seen in the 2023 film 'Bhola Shankar'.

Tarun Arora is married to actress Anjala Zaveri who is known for her role in 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', starring Salman Khan and Kajol.

