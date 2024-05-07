Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency

Nashik Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

6 exercises to relieve back pain

Vegetarian foods that can prevent cancer

Vegetables that must be avoided in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  PHOTOS
  ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Ninety-three seats spread over 10 states and a union territory will go to polls today after high-pitched campaigning that saw political temperatures soar amid the sweltering May heat.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

The third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday involves some key seats whose outcome will have a direct bearing on the future of political families involved with the contest to form the next government at the Centre also reaching the half-way mark in terms of the seats covered.

Ninety-three seats spread over 10 states and a union territory will go to polls on Tuesday after high-pitched campaigning that saw political temperatures soar amid the sweltering May heat.

Baramati, where NCP veteran Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is facing the challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, will have a bearing on the political stakes in the Pawar family.

The contest in Gulbarga has immense significance for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is in the fray. Kharge lost the seat in 2019.

Mainpuri will see Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, reclaiming the parliamentary seat she won last time in the bypoll.

Other key leaders in the fray for polls on Tuesday include Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in Madhya Pradesh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Digvijaya Singh from Vidisha and Rajgarh respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is re-contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal is in the fray from Assam's Dhubri.

All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will vote in a single phase today. Two constituencies of Goa will also vote in the third phase of elections.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25.

(with inputs from ANI)

 
