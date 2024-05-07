Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Ninety-three seats spread over 10 states and a union territory will go to polls today after high-pitched campaigning that saw political temperatures soar amid the sweltering May heat.

The third phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday involves some key seats whose outcome will have a direct bearing on the future of political families involved with the contest to form the next government at the Centre also reaching the half-way mark in terms of the seats covered.

Baramati, where NCP veteran Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is facing the challenge from her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, will have a bearing on the political stakes in the Pawar family.

The contest in Gulbarga has immense significance for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge as his son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani is in the fray. Kharge lost the seat in 2019.

Mainpuri will see Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, reclaiming the parliamentary seat she won last time in the bypoll.

Other key leaders in the fray for polls on Tuesday include Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in Madhya Pradesh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Digvijaya Singh from Vidisha and Rajgarh respectively.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is re-contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal is in the fray from Assam's Dhubri.

All 26 constituencies of Gujarat will vote in a single phase today. Two constituencies of Goa will also vote in the third phase of elections.

Voting will not take place for Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the polling to the sixth phase to be held on May 25.

(with inputs from ANI)