Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

Voting will begin in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, which will include 12 states and Union territories. On Tuesday, elections are scheduled in 93 constituencies. The BJP has already won Gujarat's Surat constituency without any opposition.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will hold their third phase on May 7, following the conclusion of voting in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26. The democratic exercise will take place in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories. Following the announcement by the Elections Commission of India that 1,351 candidates are running for office, there is an overwhelming sense of excitement and enthusiasm in the electoral arena, as per reports.

Lok Sabha election third phase: Key candidates are

Amit Shah (BJP) - Gandhi Nagar

Gujarat Digvijaya Singh (Congress) - Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh

Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party) - Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh

Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar) - Baramati, Maharashtra

Purshottam Rupala (BJP) - Rajkot, Gujarat

Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) - Guna, Madhya

Pradesh Pralhad Joshi (BJP) - Dharwad, Karnataka KS Eshwarappa (BJP)- Shimoga, Karnataka

Praniti Shinde (Congress) - Solapur, Maharashtra

Hasmukbhai Patel (BJP) - Ahmedabad East, Gujarat

Pallavi Dempo (BJP) - South Goa, Goa

Lok Sabha election 2024 third phase key constituencies are-

Assam- Dhubri

Gauhati Bihar- Araria

Madhepura Chhattisgarh- Durg Bilaspur, Raipur

Gujarat- Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh Kachchh, Gandhinagar, Vadodara

Karnataka- Dharwad, Shimoga, Chikkodi, Belgaum

Madhya Pradesh- Vidisha, Bhind, Guna Maharashtra- Baramati, Dharashiv, Solapur (SC) Raigad, Kolhapur Uttar Pradesh- Fatehpur Sikri, Mainpuri

West Bengal- Jangipur, Murshidabad