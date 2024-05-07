Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency

Nashik Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will hold their third phase on May 7, following the conclusion of voting in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Voting will begin in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, which will include 12 states and Union territories. On Tuesday, elections are scheduled in 93 constituencies. The BJP has already won Gujarat's Surat constituency without any opposition.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections will hold their third phase on May 7, following the conclusion of voting in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.  The democratic exercise will take place in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories. Following the announcement by the Elections Commission of India that 1,351 candidates are running for office, there is an overwhelming sense of excitement and enthusiasm in the electoral arena, as per reports.

Lok Sabha election third phase: Key candidates are

Amit Shah (BJP) - Gandhi Nagar

Gujarat Digvijaya Singh (Congress) - Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh 

Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party) - Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh 

Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar) - Baramati, Maharashtra 

Purshottam Rupala (BJP) - Rajkot, Gujarat 

Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) - Guna, Madhya 

Pradesh Pralhad Joshi (BJP) - Dharwad, Karnataka KS Eshwarappa (BJP)- Shimoga, Karnataka 

Praniti Shinde (Congress) - Solapur, Maharashtra 

Hasmukbhai Patel (BJP) - Ahmedabad East, Gujarat 

Pallavi Dempo (BJP) - South Goa, Goa

Lok Sabha election 2024 third phase key constituencies are-

 Assam- Dhubri

Gauhati Bihar- Araria

Madhepura Chhattisgarh- Durg Bilaspur, Raipur 

Gujarat- Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh Kachchh, Gandhinagar, Vadodara

Karnataka- Dharwad, Shimoga, Chikkodi, Belgaum 

Madhya Pradesh- Vidisha, Bhind, Guna Maharashtra- Baramati, Dharashiv, Solapur (SC) Raigad, Kolhapur Uttar Pradesh- Fatehpur Sikri, Mainpuri 

West Bengal- Jangipur, Murshidabad

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
