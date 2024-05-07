Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

India
The 18th Lok Sabha elections will hold their third phase on May 7, following the conclusion of voting in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.
Voting will begin in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, which will include 12 states and Union territories. On Tuesday, elections are scheduled in 93 constituencies. The BJP has already won Gujarat's Surat constituency without any opposition.
The 18th Lok Sabha elections will hold their third phase on May 7, following the conclusion of voting in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26. The democratic exercise will take place in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 11 states and union territories. Following the announcement by the Elections Commission of India that 1,351 candidates are running for office, there is an overwhelming sense of excitement and enthusiasm in the electoral arena, as per reports.
Lok Sabha election third phase: Key candidates are
Amit Shah (BJP) - Gandhi Nagar
Gujarat Digvijaya Singh (Congress) - Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP) - Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party) - Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh
Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar) - Baramati, Maharashtra
Purshottam Rupala (BJP) - Rajkot, Gujarat
Jyotiraditya Scindia (BJP) - Guna, Madhya
Pradesh Pralhad Joshi (BJP) - Dharwad, Karnataka KS Eshwarappa (BJP)- Shimoga, Karnataka
Praniti Shinde (Congress) - Solapur, Maharashtra
Hasmukbhai Patel (BJP) - Ahmedabad East, Gujarat
Pallavi Dempo (BJP) - South Goa, Goa
Lok Sabha election 2024 third phase key constituencies are-
Assam- Dhubri
Gauhati Bihar- Araria
Madhepura Chhattisgarh- Durg Bilaspur, Raipur
Gujarat- Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh Kachchh, Gandhinagar, Vadodara
Karnataka- Dharwad, Shimoga, Chikkodi, Belgaum
Madhya Pradesh- Vidisha, Bhind, Guna Maharashtra- Baramati, Dharashiv, Solapur (SC) Raigad, Kolhapur Uttar Pradesh- Fatehpur Sikri, Mainpuri
West Bengal- Jangipur, Murshidabad