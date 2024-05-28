Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Dry fruits to transform your daily diet

Bollywood stars to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika’s second pre-wedding bash in Italy

9 films that show beauty of ageing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Blast In J&K: Three Injured After A Mysterious Blast Occurred In J&K's Samba

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'

K-pop sensation Aoora takes the internet by storm with his dance moves on Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion song Satyanaas.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 28, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'
Aoora grooves to Chandu Champion song Satyanaas
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Recently the makers released a song from the movie titled Satyanaas which is going viral for its upbeat music. Now,. K-pop sensation Aoora has added his twist to the song and the video is going viral. 

On Monday, Aoora took to his Instagram and shared a video grooving to Kartik Aaryan's song Satyanaas from Chandu Champion. The K-pop singer was seen trying to match Kartik's steps from the movie and also added his own little twist by wearing colourful headbands. Sharing the video, Aoora wrote, "I m already missing India. Who is missing me ?" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AOORA(@aoora69)

Replying back to the Korean pop star Kartik Aaryan replied," Padosi Nigode #Satyanaas too good." Aoora's fans found the video to be cute. One of the comments read, "He never fails to entertain us." Another user commented, "Such a cute dance. We all miss you comeback to India soon." Another comment read, "Your dance is so cute Oppa." Another wrote, " You are too cute, dancing like a baby." 

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming Chandu Champion is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. The film will see Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Kartik as India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave as Jaggnath Petkar and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14. 

Meanwhile, Aoora recently won hearts with his brief stint in Bigg Boss 17. The K-pop singer was appreciated for his warm and entertaining nature in the house. He is known for giving a Korean twist to Hindi songs like Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy and more. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shehnaaz Gill dating this popular singer? Rumoured beau breaks silence, says 'I feel good...'

Woman says poha is 'worst breakfast' in now-viral post, divides internet

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

'Let us all stand and applaud': Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Farah Khan hail Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement