Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'

K-pop sensation Aoora takes the internet by storm with his dance moves on Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion song Satyanaas.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Recently the makers released a song from the movie titled Satyanaas which is going viral for its upbeat music. Now,. K-pop sensation Aoora has added his twist to the song and the video is going viral.

On Monday, Aoora took to his Instagram and shared a video grooving to Kartik Aaryan's song Satyanaas from Chandu Champion. The K-pop singer was seen trying to match Kartik's steps from the movie and also added his own little twist by wearing colourful headbands. Sharing the video, Aoora wrote, "I m already missing India. Who is missing me ?"

Replying back to the Korean pop star Kartik Aaryan replied," Padosi Nigode #Satyanaas too good." Aoora's fans found the video to be cute. One of the comments read, "He never fails to entertain us." Another user commented, "Such a cute dance. We all miss you comeback to India soon." Another comment read, "Your dance is so cute Oppa." Another wrote, " You are too cute, dancing like a baby."

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the upcoming Chandu Champion is indeed one of the most anticipated releases. The film will see Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen-before avatar. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Kartik as India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave as Jaggnath Petkar and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Meanwhile, Aoora recently won hearts with his brief stint in Bigg Boss 17. The K-pop singer was appreciated for his warm and entertaining nature in the house. He is known for giving a Korean twist to Hindi songs like Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy and more.

