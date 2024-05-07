Twitter
Education

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be closing the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) today (May 7, 2024).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be closing the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) today (May 7, 2024). Eligible candidates can fill out the JEE Advanced application form by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2024 examination is scheduled to be held on May 26. It's split into two sections - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM. While Paper 2 will start at 2:30 PM and end at 5:30 PM. The exam will held in 229 test centres spread across India, and three new locations - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Kathmandu. Aspirants should keep an eye on the JEE Advanced 2024 admit cards, which are expected to be released on May 17.

JEE Advanced 2024: Check how to apply here

  • Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Navigate to the "JEE (MAIN) 2024 Qualified Candidate Registration" tab and complete your registration.
  • Log in with your login credentials.
  • Make sure that you fill out the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload the relevant documents including photograph, signature, and photo ID proof.
  • Click on 'Submit' and pay the application fee.
  • Download the page and take a printout for future reference.

The JEE Advanced 2024 application for female candidates is Rs 1,600, while for all other aspirants, the fee stands at Rs 3,200. For SC, ST, PwD, candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,600. Candidates are required to pay the application fee before May 10.

