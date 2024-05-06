'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently, met F1 racer Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix in Florida. Photos of them are now going viral on social media.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently, attended Miami Grand Prix in Florida, where he met with F1 racer Charles Leclerc. Taking to Instagram, Ibrahim dropped pictures from his meeting with Charles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) PauseUnmute Fullscreen.

"I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver," Ibrahim quipped. In no time, their images garnered netizens' attention as Ibrahim's post reminded them of Saif's popular Bollywood film 'Tara Rum Pum', in which he essayed the role of a car racer.

"Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?" a fan wrote, "Hahaha, this made me think of Saif's Tara Rum Pum," another Instagram user commented. Earlier, he also shared an Instagram Story where he is seen cheering for Carlos Sainz.

A few days ago, Ibrahim , who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public. Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry. Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

(With inputs from ANI)

