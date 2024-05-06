Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire with Rs 1099286 crore net worth to bet big on India, aims to invest in...

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

10 amazing images of the solar system captured by NASA

9 most polluted countries in world

Vegetarian foods rich in omega-3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet Indian woman wearing outfit worth Rs 83 crore to Met Gala 2024 red carpet; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Isha Ambani

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2?': Ibrahim Ali Khan meets Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix, fans react

Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently, met F1 racer Charles Leclerc at Miami Grand Prix in Florida. Photos of them are now going viral on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 06, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Charles Leclerc
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, recently, attended Miami Grand Prix in Florida, where he met with F1 racer Charles Leclerc. Taking to Instagram, Ibrahim dropped pictures from his meeting with Charles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) PauseUnmute Fullscreen.

"I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver," Ibrahim quipped. In no time, their images garnered netizens' attention as Ibrahim's post reminded them of Saif's popular Bollywood film 'Tara Rum Pum', in which he essayed the role of a car racer.

"Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?" a fan wrote, "Hahaha, this made me think of Saif's Tara Rum Pum," another Instagram user commented. Earlier, he also shared an Instagram Story where he is seen cheering for Carlos Sainz.

A few days ago, Ibrahim , who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public. Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry. Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: From Amit Shah to Dimple Yadav, here are the bigwigs in fray tomorrow

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement