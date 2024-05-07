Meet IIT graduate, went to MIT, joined IIT as professor, she is now first woman to…

IIT graduate Preeti Aghalyam is the first woman to serve as campus director at an IIT. For those who do not know, IIT Madras has opened its offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania with 35 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate students.

IIT graduates are currently spearheading few of the biggest companies in the world. Often in the news for their high paying jobs, IIT graduates are known for their vision, hard work and out of the box thinking. While many IIT graduates are hired with massive annual salaries, a few go on to start their one venture. Although there are tons of IIT graduates who make it big, only a few are able to etch their names in history. One such IIT graduate who was able to etch her name in the history graduated from IIT Madras. The genius woman that we are talking about is Dr Preeti Aghalayam. IIT graduate Preeti Aghalyam is the first woman to serve as campus director at an IIT. For those who do not know, IIT Madras has opened its offshore campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania with 35 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate students. IIT graduate Dr Preeti Aghalayam is now serving as the Director-in-charge of Zanzibar campus.

Preeti Aghalayam graduated from IIT Madras with a BTech in chemical engineering in 1991 and after securing her degree, she moved to the US to pursue an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester in New York. For her Ph.D, she joined University of Massachusetts in 1996 after receiving her MS. She has also held positions as a faculty at IIT Bombay and a postdoctoral researcher at MIT, Cambridge.

Recognised from the Principal Scientific Advisor's office as one of the 75 Women in STEM, Preeti Aghalayam has written numerous articles alongside other professors on topics including estimating the impacts of inlet manifold design on diesel oxidation catalytic converter performance and the effects of urea injection non-uniformities on SCR performance using CFD. She is also a marathon runner and a blogger.