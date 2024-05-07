Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar: Report

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur constituency

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

JEE Advanced 2024 registration window closing today; check how to apply

6 exercises to relieve back pain

Vegetarian foods that can prevent cancer

Vegetables that must be avoided in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

From no-selfie policy to ticket costing Rs 25 lakh and a table worth Rs 20 crore, inside secrets of Met Gala revealed

HomeWorld

World

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar: Report

Amid Israel's urgent evacuation notice to residents of eastern Rafah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has sent word of the group's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 07, 2024, 06:19 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid Israel's urgent evacuation notice to residents of eastern Rafah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has sent word of the group's acceptance of a ceasefire proposal to Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Thousands of people flee eastern Rafah after Israel orders people to evacuate as fears of a full-blown military assault on the city sheltering more than one million displaced people grow.
The details of the ceasefire deal have not been disclosed.

This comes as Israel's military issued an urgent evacuation notice to residents of eastern Rafah, following a warning from the country's defence minister of impending "intense action" in the area, CNN reported.

Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, urged residents to "evacuate immediately" to designated humanitarian areas at the checkpoints for their safety. The call specifically targets individuals residing in the municipality of Al-Shawka and the neighbourhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk in the Rafah area.

The announcement comes amidst the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, with significant devastation witnessed since October 7. Many residents of Rafah, already displaced multiple times, now face the prospect of further displacement amid escalating conflict, as reported by CNN.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel, has since, characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

This superstar worked as clerk, was banned from wearing black, received death threats; later became India's most...

Girl's wedding dance to Haryanvi song interrupted by mother in viral video, internet reacts

Indian government issues warning for Google users, sensitive information can be leaked if…

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement