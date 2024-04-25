Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is more expensive than Burj Khalifa, one costs Rs 15000 crore, other Rs…

The richest person in India, Mukesh Ambani, is the owner of Antilia, the priciest private residence on Earth.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia and Burj Khalifa
The richest person in India, Mukesh Ambani, is the owner of Antilia, the priciest private residence on Earth. The Ambani family, which includes Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani, resides in a 27-story building. The construction of this imposing 27-story structure, which covers an impressive 4 lakh square feet, cost Rs 15000 crore. Notably, two American firms, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates, oversaw the design and construction of Antilia, which came at a total cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

 In comparison, the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, stands at a height of 828 meters with 163 floors and was built at a cost of $1.5 billion. This is equivalent to about Rs 12500 crore. It is intriguing to note that Antilia, valued at Rs 15000 crore, surpasses Burj Khalifa in terms of cost. Burj Khalifa was constructed by the renowned construction engineering company 'Skidmore, Owings and Merrill' and designed by a team led by Adrian Smith. 

Antilia's construction commenced in 2004 and was completed after six years, with the building being ready for occupation in 2010. This architectural marvel stands as a testament to modern engineering and design, symbolizing opulence and grandeur.

