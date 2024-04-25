Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

'Baagh Ka Kareja' song from Manoj Bajpayee’s Bhaiyya Ji pitches him as mass hero, fans say 'poora UP, Bihar hila dega'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

Benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

8 biggest birds in the world

7 foods that reduce body heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This actor is charging Rs 20 crore for few-minute cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, being paid more than Deepika, Amitabh, Disha

Kareena Kapoor's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood classic, delayed for years, actors didn't promote it, earned...

Raj Arjun shares family's reaction to his 'brutal, extrordinary' role in Razakar: 'Son kept hitting me...' | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rekha gets emotional, cries and hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi

Richa Chadha was deeply moved by the kind gesture and found herself overwhelmed with emotion after Rekha hugged her post Heeramandi screening.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rekha hugs Richa Chadha after watching Heeramandi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Acclaimed actress Richa Chadha was showered with praise and affection by the legendary actress Rekha for her performance in Heeramandi during a special screening last night. 

Richa Chadha was deeply moved by the kind gesture and found herself overwhelmed with emotion, with both the actors shedding tears post the screening. Rekha ji, known for her elegance and grace both on and off the screen, extended her admiration and appreciation to Richa Chadha, leaving a lasting impact on the talented actress. The warm embrace and words of encouragement from Rekha were truly inspiring and motivating for Richa, who considers it a milestone moment in her career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Reflecting on the heartfelt encounter, Richa Chadha shares, "Receiving praises and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation,  my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that, I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, 'Ye kya jagah hai doston'. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she’s the definition of what an icon is. Her kind words and affection towards my performance in 'Heeramandi' left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings. This is encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft. She gave me the tightest hug and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed."

Heeramandi is a highly anticipated series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The series promises to captivate audiences with its immersive storytelling and compelling performances.

As Richa Chadha continues to garner acclaim for her portrayal in Heeramandi, she remains grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with industry veterans and showcase her talent on a platform as prestigious as this.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

Meet actress, who worked as waitress, was confused for drug peddler, bullied over looks, now owns...

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Celebrate Mom In Style With FlowerAura’s Mother’s Day Gifts That Express #BondBeyondWords

Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement