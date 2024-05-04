NTA NEET UG 2024 exam tomorrow; check reporting time, guidelines, dress code and more

The National Test Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) exam on Sunday (May 5, 2024). More than 24 lakh students have enrolled for the exam this year, set to be conducted in centers across India in 557 cities and 14 cities outside India.

The duration of the NTA NEET UG 2024 exam will be 3 hours 20 minutes, which will take place from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Candidates are restricted from carrying any electronic devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, or notes in the exam hall. Moreover, NTA has also set some strict guidelines for the exam day.

NEET UG 2024 Reporting Time

As per the guidelines, candidates must reach the allocated exam center before 1:30 PM with their admit cards. The reporting time for the exam will start from 11 AM onwards.

What is allowed to carry inside the exam hall?

Personal transparent water bottle.

Extra photograph (same as uploaded on the application form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) with passport size photograph pasted on the designated space (page downloaded from the NTA’s official website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

Candidates must make sure to fill in the necessary details in the Undertaking in handwriting before reaching the hall.

PwD Certificate and Scribe-related documents, if applicable.

NEET UG 2024 Dress Code for Male Candidates

Shirts or T-shirts with short sleeves.

Avoid wearing clothing that has pockets, zippers, and/or elaborate buttons.

Prefer wearing straightforward pants and shirts.

Avoid wearing Kurta and pyjamas for the exam day.

Opt for simple clothing without layering.

For footwear, you must choose to wear light slippers or sandals.

Boots, shoes, or any kind of covered footwear is not allowed.

NEET UG 2024 Dress Code for Female Candidates

Avoid embroidery frills or layered clothes.

Shirts or kurtis, but must be of half sleeves.

Avoid wearing Long or designer sleeve designs for the exam day

Do not reach the exam hall wearing jewellry, whether metallic or non-metallic.

For footwear, wear open sandals or slippers.

Footwear like heels, stilettos, and boots are strictly prohibited.

Important Exam Day Rules

During the first hour and last half an hour of the examination, students cannot choose to take any bio-breaks (toilet breaks).

At the entry gate, students will go through the process of biometric attendance and frisking.

The same process of biometric attendance and frisking will be repeated when you come to the exam hall after a toilet break.

