Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Released in the cinemas on October 16, 2009, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar-starrer Blue, met with negative reviews and crashed after a good weekend.

Sanjay Dutt has seen many highs and lows in his 43 years of career. Son of veteran acting legends, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with Rocky (1981). Jr Dutt has gone through several highs and lows and even revamped himself many times. Sanjay has given the biggest of blockbusters (read Munna Bhai series, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, KGF 2), and he also led some epic disappointments (read Rudraksh, Chatur Singh Two Star, Sarhad Paar, Kalank).

However, here we are discussing his biggest flop film. This movie was made on a huge budget, and it was touted as a pathbreaking cinema before its release. Led by an ensemble cast, including Dutt, this film was released during the Diwali weekend, and after getting a good start at the box office, the film crashed after the first three days.

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop is...

Blue, Anthony D'Souza's debut directorial was led by a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Zayed Khan and Rahul Dev. The film was promoted as Bollywood's first underwater action thriller, and the cast even shot with 40 real sharks. Blue was loosely based on Paul Walker-starrer Into the Blue, and it was a box office bomb. The music of Blue was composed by AR Rahman, and even Hollywood singer and actress Kylie Minogue sang and performed the song Chiggy Wiggy. The slick promo impressed the audiences, and the film was expected to break box office records, but...

Blue crashed at the box office after the first weekend

Blue was released in the cinemas on October 16, 2009, a day before Diwali. Interestingly, Another Sanjay Dutt-starrer clashed with Blue at the box office, Rohit Shetty-directed All The Best: The Fun Begins. Blue had an incredible pre-release buzz and thus it took a good start at the box office, collecting Rs 5.80 crores on Friday. On the other side, All The Best collected Rs 1.82 crores.

Akshay, Sanjay's Blue was released with mixed-to-negative reviews, and the unfavourable word of mouth affected the box office. After collecting Rs 17 crores in the first weekend, the film crashed Monday onwards, and the film ended up grossing Rs 52 crores in India. Made with a budget of Rs 75 crores, the film grossed Rs 63.90 crores worldwide, becoming that year's biggest box office disappointment. On the other side, All The Best was made on the reported budget of Rs 40 crores and grossed 58 crores worldwide.

Actors who rejected Blue

As per media reports, John Abraham was approached for the movie, but rejected to play the supporting lead in the film, and Zayed Khan was roped in for the same character. It's also said that before Rahul Dev, Suniel Shetty was approached to play the negative lead in Blue, but he also rejected the film.

Blue sequel get cancelled?

Blue was slated to start a new movie franchise, Aasmaan was announced as the next chapter in the Blue series, and it was reported that John would play an antogonist in the film. However, after Blue caused losses of crores, the plans for the sequel were scrapped.