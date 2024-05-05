Vivek Agnihotri slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor criticises it: 'Bollywood has this...'

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor took a dig at the show.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and praised a Pakistani doctor who slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He penned a long note and took a dig at the makers.

Recently, Pakistan's Hamd Nawaz shared a series of tweets discussing the inaccuracies she noticed after watching Heeramandi. She wrote, "Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go."

A brilliant critique by @_SophieSchol. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty.… https://t.co/D56qU0Zyg0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 4, 2024

She added, "To begin with, where exactly is it set? Lake Como? Amalfi Coast? The most evident landmark still visible from every building in today’s remnants of Heera Mandi is the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque’s doom and minarets skyline. If you call it Lahore, show Lahore."

Retweeting Hamd Nawaz's tweets, Vivek wrote, "A brilliant critique by @_SophieSchol. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain and suffering. Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi."

"Also, a question we must ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glamorize human suffering? Is it okay to make a film where slum life is depicted as a life of abundance? Is it okay to portray slum dwellers wearing clothes as if they are attending an Ambani wedding? Pl discuss," he added.