Vivek Agnihotri slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor criticises it: 'Bollywood has this...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Woman demands Rs 50 lakh after receiving chicken instead of paneer

Who is Manahel al-Otaibi, Saudi women's rights activist jailed for 11 years over clothing choices?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

8 benefits of evening walks in summer

Foods worse than alcohol for liver

8 vegetables for muscle gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor criticises it: 'Bollywood has this...'

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi after Pakistani doctor took a dig at the show.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 01:20 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Vivek Agnihotri
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and praised a Pakistani doctor who slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He penned a long note and took a dig at the makers.

Recently, Pakistan's Hamd Nawaz shared a series of tweets discussing the inaccuracies she noticed after watching Heeramandi. She wrote, "Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go."

She added, "To begin with, where exactly is it set? Lake Como? Amalfi Coast? The most evident landmark still visible from every building in today’s remnants of Heera Mandi is the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque’s doom and minarets skyline. If you call it Lahore, show Lahore."

Retweeting Hamd Nawaz's tweets, Vivek wrote, "A brilliant critique by @_SophieSchol. I haven’t seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore a few times. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It’s a sad commentary because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamour or beauty. These are monuments of human injustice, pain and suffering. Those unfamiliar with this should watch Shyam Benegal’s Mandi."

"Also, a question we must ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glamorize human suffering? Is it okay to make a film where slum life is depicted as a life of abundance? Is it okay to portray slum dwellers wearing clothes as if they are attending an Ambani wedding? Pl discuss," he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor, who worked with Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar, gave superhit shows, saw failed marriage, killed himself at..

This actress' affair with married director haunted her, lived in fear and anxiety, was murdered by Dev Anand's family

Shah Rukh Khan did not abuse at Wankhede during 2012 IPL, claims KKR official, responded to Suhana being called...

'Baap re baap': Imtiaz Ali reveals Diljit Dosanjh was scandalised by old women's 'vulgar' improvisation on Chamkila set

This film was fully shot in one apartment, actor survived on coffee, didn’t get fees; film earned six times its budget

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement