Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognisable as he transforms into MMA legend Mark Kerr in first look of The Smashing Machine

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Indian doctor-turned-filmmaker at Cannes, had no financial backing, upset family by leaving medicine, studied at...

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: PM Modi's rally in Delhi today, check routes to avoid

Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognise Palestine as a state amid ongoing tensions

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

Bollywood

Meet actress, who saved Shah Rukh Khan's life, got trolled for debut film; now set to star in Rs 200-crore film

This actress, who once saved Shah Rukh Khan's life, is now set to star with her in upcoming film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 01:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Suhana Khan back pose (Image: Instagram)
    Star kids tend to get better opportunities for their debuts than the outsiders, however, it’s the audience who rejects or accepts them. Recently, one of the star kids, who was once bullied for her skin tone, made her debut but got trolled. 

    The actress we are talking about is the daughter of a superstar father, who continues to rule at the box office. She made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film but failed to make a mark with the audience. She is none other than Suhana Khan. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood’s romance king Shah Rukh Khan. She completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and after graduating from London, Suhana Khan went to New York to pursue a course in acting and film-making at the Tisch School of Arts. 

    She made her grand Bollywood debut last year in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. However, her performance in the movie was criticised by the audience. Not only Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda also became the targets of the trolls after their performance in The Archies. 

    However, this is not the first time that the actress faced trolling online. Earlier, Suhana shared a post with a long note revealing how she was bullied because of her skin tone. She wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix! This isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.” 

    She added, “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

    Well, the actress also once saved her father, Shah Rukh Khan’s life. SRK once revealed how she saved him as he would have jumped out of the balcony. He said, “I was just hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So, when we won it, it was a vindication of my belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the team, which I never would. And I don't say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and confidence. Actually, in the first match we won, I was going to jump from my balcony, but I think my kids, I think it was my daughter (Suhana) who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled at home.”

    Suhana Khan enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. The actress has a fan following of 5.5 million followers and reportedly enjoys a staggering net worth of Rs 13 crore at 24. Despite facing criticism for her performance in The Archies, Suhana Khan is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her next film. The budget of this film is said to be Rs 200 crore. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is titled King. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of Don in the film and fans can’t wait to watch the father-daughter duo on screen for the first time.

