India

India

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: PM Modi's rally in Delhi today, check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday released an advisory in view of PM Modi’s election rally in the national capital today.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 22, 2024, 01:35 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, May 22, ahead of PM Modi's Lok Sabha election rally at Dwarka in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The advisory was posted on the official Delhi Traffic Police account on X. As per the advisory, the Bharatiya Janata Party's event will be around 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park.

“VVIP will visit DDA Park, Sector-14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024 at 1800 hrs. to address a rally being organized by a political party,” the Delhi traffic police advisory issued on Tuesday said.

“Large number of people are expected to attend this rally which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads,” it added.

Route diversions

  • ISKON Chowk, Sector-13, Dwarka
  • DXR T-point on Golf Course Road
  • Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, Dwarka
  • Sector-16B Crossing
  • Shani Bazar Roundabout Crossing, Sector-16B, Dwarka

Roads to be avoided

  • Road No. 201, Dwarka
  • Sector-3/13 Crossing to Dwarka Mor · Sector-3/13 Crossing to Radisson Blue Hotel up to DXR T Point on Golf Course Road
  • Om Apartment Chowk, Sector-14, Dwarka
  • Sector 3/13 Crossing, Dwarka
  • NSUT T-Point
  • Dwarka Mor · Rajapuri Crossing
  • NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk
  • Golf Course Road from Sector-16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk
  • Road No. 205 & Road No. 210

Dwarka commuters encouraged to take public transport

  • The advisory urged commuters to use public transport and avoid the specified routes.
  • Commuters heading towards ISBT, train stations, or the airport should plan their journeys with ample time.
  • Follow Delhi Traffic Police on social media for the latest updates.
