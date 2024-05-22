Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: PM Modi's rally in Delhi today, check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday released an advisory in view of PM Modi’s election rally in the national capital today.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, May 22, ahead of PM Modi's Lok Sabha election rally at Dwarka in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The advisory was posted on the official Delhi Traffic Police account on X. As per the advisory, the Bharatiya Janata Party's event will be around 6 pm at Dwarka Sector-14 DDA Park.

“VVIP will visit DDA Park, Sector-14, Opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024 at 1800 hrs. to address a rally being organized by a political party,” the Delhi traffic police advisory issued on Tuesday said.

“Large number of people are expected to attend this rally which may affect the traffic on surrounding roads,” it added.

Route diversions

ISKON Chowk, Sector-13, Dwarka

DXR T-point on Golf Course Road

Kargil Chowk, Sector-18, Dwarka

Sector-16B Crossing

Shani Bazar Roundabout Crossing, Sector-16B, Dwarka

Roads to be avoided

Road No. 201, Dwarka

Sector-3/13 Crossing to Dwarka Mor · Sector-3/13 Crossing to Radisson Blue Hotel up to DXR T Point on Golf Course Road

Om Apartment Chowk, Sector-14, Dwarka

Sector 3/13 Crossing, Dwarka

NSUT T-Point

Dwarka Mor · Rajapuri Crossing

NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk

Golf Course Road from Sector-16B Crossing to Dhulsiras Chowk

Road No. 205 & Road No. 210

Dwarka commuters encouraged to take public transport