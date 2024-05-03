This superstar worked as waiter, faced backlash for a song, his effigies were burnt; then gave first Rs 100-crore hit

This superstar, who once did odd jobs for survival, now earns Rs 5 crore per film.

From Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth, many actors used to do odd jobs before they entered the film industry, however, they have now become superstars. Another such actor who used to work as a security guard, waiter, and more before entering the film industry, has now become a superstar.

The actor we are talking about, struggled during his initial days to earn a livelihood and make ends meet, however, now he leads a luxurious life and has won several hearts with not only his acting chops but also his songs. He is none other than Gippy Grewal.

Gippy Grewal was just 16-17 when his father suffered a stroke and then the family had to sell their ancestral land. He later shifted to Vancouver after marriage and there, to meet ends, the actor revealed in an interview, that he had to juggle three jobs. He said, "So I started doing three jobs. I would drop off newspapers in the morning, then I would work for 8 to 9 hours at this factory where we would create bricks of marble-like material. We used to work with cement and it was a hard job. Then at night, I and my wife would do cleaning jobs-- mopping and clearing plates at food courts at Crystal mall in Vancouver.”

He revealed that he even used to work as a security guard and a waiter to make money to launch his album. He made his debut with the album Chakkh Lai, which was a hit, however, it was his song with Honey Singh, Angrezi Beat that made him a star.

However, with fame, also comes haters. He recently revealed in an interview with Film Companion, that even though the song was one of the biggest hits of his career, a section of the song was not liked by the audience and people burnt his effigies. He said, "This started in 2010-2011, ‘Angrezi Beat’ came out and the world was dancing to it, and there were also people who were burning my effigies. I didn’t understand if I was right or wrong."

Later, he ventured into acting and made his film debut in a supporting role in the 2010 Punjabi-language film Mel Karade Rabba. He then went on to star in several hit films like Singh vs Kaur, Carry On Jatta, Double Di Trouble, Ardas, Warning, and more. He is also the first Punjabi star to give the first Rs 100-crore Indian Punjabi film, Carry On Jatta 3.

The actor now lives a luxurious life and has a swanky collection of cars and a super luxurious mansion. He reportedly earns Rs 5 crore per film and has a whopping net worth of Rs 147 crore. Not only this, his son has also become an actor and has featured in several Punjabi films.

