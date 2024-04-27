CCTV footage of Taarak Mehta's missing actor Gurcharan Singh emerges from Delhi, police shares update

As per the latest development in Gurucharan Singh Sodhi's missing case, Delhi police retrieved CCTV footage, and spotted actor in the Palam area.

Popular television actor Gurucharan Singh, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing since Monday, and his family and fans have been concerned about his mysterious disappearance over the past few days.

Gurucharan, who is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi, was expected to return to Mumbai but has not been heard from since April 22. Rohit Meena, DCP South West Delhi, told ANI, "Gurucharan's family registered a complaint that he has been missing since April 22. He was supposed to go to Mumbai, but he didn't. We have registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. We have put together a team to probe the matter and our technical team is also working on the case. We are in the process of going over the CCTV footage where he is seen walking by himself."

In a report of NDTV, a source told the portal, "We are examining the CCTV footage to find out what exactly happened." Delhi Police has also got hold of a CCTV of April 22, in which Gurucharan was seen walking in Delhi at 9.14 pm. He is seen going somewhere on foot at Parashuram Chowk in the Palam area. In the CCTV images, Gurucharan is walking on foot and has a bag on his back. Delhi Police is also investigating Gurucharan's bank details. However, till now the police have not found any major clue.

The actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai. Despite efforts, Singh, aged 50, has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

Assuring a prompt and time-bound inquiry, a Delhi Police officer said, "We are looking into the matter and a probe was instituted since we received a complaint." Asserting that his son wasn't in a state of mental distress, Gurucharan's father said couldn't explain his disappearance. Gurucharan, who became a household name with his comic turns in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' bid adieu to the show a few years ago.

(With inputs from ANI)