Meet UK’s richest man who has Rs 119701 crore net worth, he is regarded as world’s most mysterious billionaire due to…

Some people like to lead a low-key and silent life and allow their success to make noise. One such person is Michael Platt,, Britain’s richest man, Michael Platt.

Despite his massive £14.3 billion (Rs 11,97,01,72,50,000) net worth, the man remains a mystery, even to the receptionist at his company. His last big public appearance was more than a decade ago, when he promoted an art exhibition. Since then, he has been aversive to media and has only made unexpected appearances, like in a viral taxi video.

Despite his love for privacy, Michael Platt has had his struggles. He hailed from a middle-class family in Preston, Lancashire and worked on his own to get success. His company, BlueCrest has faced massive fines over conflicts of interest and other regulatory issues. These struggles have done nothing to dent his position and reputation.

Now at 56, his wealth surpasses renowned British tycoons such as petrochemical titan Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Rs 13,62,24,28,00,000) and inventor James Dyson (Rs 11,23,07,04,00,000), putting him at the summit of Britain’s wealth league, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

He also owns massive luxuries such as a Chelsea penthouse, the Shard, a gorgeous apartment overlooking New York’s Central Park and a £120m superyacht.

Besides this, Michael Platt’s personal life is also shaped by mystery with a quiet divorce, and some philanthropic activities.