Secret Service agent protecting US Vice President Kamala Harris removed after brawl with other officers

The confrontation unfolded around 9 am (local time) near Joint Base Andrews, on the outskirts of Washington DC, before Harris arrived at the location.

A US Secret Service agent responsible for protecting Vice President Kamala Harris got involved in a physical altercation with several other agents on Monday morning, as confirmed by the agency, The New York Post reported. The agent was subsequently removed from Harris' detail, according to Fox News Digital.

The agent involved, whose identity remains undisclosed, was promptly "removed from their assignment," as stated by the Secret Service to The New York Post.

"A US Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President's departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behaviour their colleagues found distressing," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the US Secret Service, said to The Post.

"The US Secret Service takes the safety and health of our employees very seriously," he added.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, according to Guglielmi, and that agent had been at Joint Base Andrews for Harris' planned departure, however, the scuffle did not delay her travel. Guglielmi added because it was a "medical matter," the department would not "disclose any further details," according to The New York Post.

Harris proceeded with her trip to New York City, where she was slated to participate in an interview for "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The agent involved in the altercation was armed and exhibited aggression toward others, The New York Post reported, citing, the Washington Examiner.

Attempts by a detail shift supervisor and special agent in charge to defuse the situation were unsuccessful, leading to a physical altercation. Reports indicated that the agent displayed erratic behaviour upon arrival at the scene, ultimately assaulting the special agent in charge of the vice president.

Subsequently, the agent was handcuffed and received medical attention. The incident prompted scrutiny of the agent's hiring process, including assessments of their background, The New York Post reported, citing, RealClearPolitics. Pre-existing concerns about the agent's conduct were also noted.

Guglielmi confirmed that Harris was briefed on the situation, The New York Post reported.

