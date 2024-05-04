LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

Follow live score from match 54 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and KKR here.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Lucknow currently holds the third position on the points table with 6 wins out of 10 matches, having emerged victorious in 3 of their last 5 games.

On the other hand, KKR stands in the second position on the points table with 7 wins out of 10 matches. They have also won 3 out of their last 5 matches.

In their previous encounters, Lucknow and Kolkata have played 4 IPL matches against each other. LSG has emerged victorious in 3 matches, while KKR has won 1. Lucknow's highest total against Kolkata stands at 210, while Kolkata's highest total against Lucknow is 208.