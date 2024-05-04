LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: LSG eye victory over in-form KKR to regain momentum leading into playoffs

Cricket
Follow live score from match 54 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and KKR here.
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Lucknow currently holds the third position on the points table with 6 wins out of 10 matches, having emerged victorious in 3 of their last 5 games.
On the other hand, KKR stands in the second position on the points table with 7 wins out of 10 matches. They have also won 3 out of their last 5 matches.
In their previous encounters, Lucknow and Kolkata have played 4 IPL matches against each other. LSG has emerged victorious in 3 matches, while KKR has won 1. Lucknow's highest total against Kolkata stands at 210, while Kolkata's highest total against Lucknow is 208.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Prerak Mankad, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal, Shamar Joseph