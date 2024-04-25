Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Meet man who once sold tea with his father, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR..

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

Heatwave effect: This state declares early summer vacations in schools from today

Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months, earlier he worked as

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet man who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg in just 18 months, earlier he worked as

10 magnesium-rich foods to control blood sugar

Weight Loss: Vegan foods to boost metabolism and shed fat

9 animals with unique parenting styles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

HomeEducation

Education

Heatwave effect: This state declares early summer vacations in schools from today

This year, the temperatures are soaring high, with many states facing heatwave alerts.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst scorching temperatures and soaring heatwave alerts across several states, educational authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students. As the new academic session kicks off, families eagerly scan school diaries for the dates of summer vacations, traditionally slated from May to mid-June. However, this year's oppressive heat has prompted some states to adjust schedules and declare early breaks.

In Jharkhand, a revised timetable has been put into effect from April 22 until further notice. Students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend classes from 7 am to 11:30 am, while those in Class 9 to 12 will continue until noon. This adjustment applies universally across government, non-government-aided, unaided, and private schools in the state.

Similarly, Odisha has taken decisive action in response to temperatures ranging from 40 to 45.2 degrees Celsius. The state government announced summer vacations for all schools starting April 25, including government, government-aided, and private institutions.

In Bihar, where temperatures have soared above 42 degrees Celsius in at least 11 locations, the District Magistrate of Patna issued an order mandating altered school timings. From 6:30 am to 11:30 am, classes will be held, with academic activities suspended from 11:30 am to 4 pm until April 30. This directive encompasses all classes up to Class 10 in both private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centres.

The West Bengal government has also prioritized the safety of students and staff by declaring an early onset of summer vacation from April 22 in all government and government-aided schools, except in Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

In Chhattisgarh, authorities have extended the summer vacation period from April 22 to June 15 across all government-aided, unaided, and private schools. This adjustment modifies the previous vacation dates, originally scheduled from May 1 to June 15.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, summer vacation has already commenced in all primary, middle, and higher secondary schools affiliated with the Government of Maharashtra since April 18.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Vishal Bhardwaj says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'People still want...'

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police recovers two pistols, 4 magazines, and bullets from...

Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement