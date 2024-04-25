Heatwave effect: This state declares early summer vacations in schools from today

This year, the temperatures are soaring high, with many states facing heatwave alerts.

Amidst scorching temperatures and soaring heatwave alerts across several states, educational authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students. As the new academic session kicks off, families eagerly scan school diaries for the dates of summer vacations, traditionally slated from May to mid-June. However, this year's oppressive heat has prompted some states to adjust schedules and declare early breaks.

In Jharkhand, a revised timetable has been put into effect from April 22 until further notice. Students from kindergarten to Class 8 will attend classes from 7 am to 11:30 am, while those in Class 9 to 12 will continue until noon. This adjustment applies universally across government, non-government-aided, unaided, and private schools in the state.

Similarly, Odisha has taken decisive action in response to temperatures ranging from 40 to 45.2 degrees Celsius. The state government announced summer vacations for all schools starting April 25, including government, government-aided, and private institutions.

In Bihar, where temperatures have soared above 42 degrees Celsius in at least 11 locations, the District Magistrate of Patna issued an order mandating altered school timings. From 6:30 am to 11:30 am, classes will be held, with academic activities suspended from 11:30 am to 4 pm until April 30. This directive encompasses all classes up to Class 10 in both private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centres.

The West Bengal government has also prioritized the safety of students and staff by declaring an early onset of summer vacation from April 22 in all government and government-aided schools, except in Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

In Chhattisgarh, authorities have extended the summer vacation period from April 22 to June 15 across all government-aided, unaided, and private schools. This adjustment modifies the previous vacation dates, originally scheduled from May 1 to June 15.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, summer vacation has already commenced in all primary, middle, and higher secondary schools affiliated with the Government of Maharashtra since April 18.