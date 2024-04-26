ICICI Bank blocks 17,000 credit cards after technical glitch, here's what you can do

The problem was spotted when ICICI Bank customers posted on social media about the safety of the bank's iMobile Pay app. They said they saw private credit card details, like the full card numbers and CVVs, on the app

ICICI Bank took fast action when it found out that the credit card data of around 17,000 new customers was exposed and accessed by unauthorised people. The bank quickly stopped these cards and decided to issue new ones to the affected customers.

A spokesperson for ICICI Bank admitted the mistake and stated that around 17,000 new credit cards got mixed up with the wrong users on the bank's digital channels. But, they said there's been no report of anyone using the information wrongly. The bank promised to compensate any customers who lost money because of this.

The affected credit cards are only a small part, about 0.1 per cent, of all the credit cards ICICI Bank has. To be on the safer side, they cancelled these cards and are issuing new ones to the affected customers, reported Business Today.

The ICICI Bank spokesperson expressed regret for the trouble caused and promised to keep their customers' financial information safe.

Here's what you can do-

To report Internet Banking, Credit, Debit transactions not done by you, call the Customer Care number - 18002662.

If you want to report internet banking, credit, debit transactions, you can reach out by calling the customer care number - 18002662. Additionally, an individual can reach out to the National Cyber Crime at cybercrime.gov.in.