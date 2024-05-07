Twitter
Meet star, TV’s SRK, who used to drink alcohol on set, one mistake ruined career; was jobless for 3 years, is now...

This actor, who is called TV's Shah Rukh Khan, was once jobless for 3 years.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 07, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Karan Patel at gym (Image: Instagram)
 Some television actors, who rise to fame in a short period of time, fail to maintain their stardom. One such actor, who is called the SRK of television, is now jobless, looking for work despite starring in several hit TV shows. 

The actor we are talking about also tested his fate in Bollywood, however, failed to impress the audience. The actor recently got trolled for sharing the news of his wife's miscarriage on social media. He is none other than Karan Patel. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

 
Karan Patel is a popular name in the television industry. The actor made his debut in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and then went on to give several hit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kesar, and more. He became a household name by then and became a star. 
 
He then starred in the show Kasturi after which his career's downfall started. The actor revealed in an interview that he used to drink alcohol on set and create a ruckus and admitted himself being the reason for the show being shut down. He said, "It has been the darkest phase of my life. Kasturi had shut for a reason and the reason was me. Not many people know about this, but I was erratic during that phase. I thought I was too big for my boots. I was a superstar. I thought mere bina show chalega nahi only to have the show shut." 
 
After the show got shut down, the actor had no shows and started to work in reality shows. There were reports that the actor's arrogance and pride were the reasons behind him not getting work and in the same interview, the actor admitted not getting work for 3 years and said, "For around two and a half or three years, I was out of work. People thought that I was on a break but I was not; people didn't want to offer me work because of what I'd done."
 
Then, after 3 years, it was Ektaa Kapoor who brought back Karan Patel on screen with her TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which also starred Divyanka Tripathi. The show was a huge hit and went on to be a TRP topper for a long time. His chemistry with Divyanka was loved by the audience and he revived his career with the show. The actor is called TV's Shah Rukh Khan and has now been busy doing Bollywood films. 
 
The actor has been a part of several reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, and more, and was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay season 2. Since then he hasn't appeared in any of the TV shows. However, he was seen in several Bollywood films like Raktanchal 2 and Darran Chhoo, however, both of the films failed to make a mark at the box office. The actor is now waiting for quality work and exciting projects. 
 
