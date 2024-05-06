Twitter
Business

Meet man, an Indian who sold waste at 11, worked as mechanic, now owns 22 apartments in Burj Khalifa, his net worth is..

Upon relocating to Sharjah in 1976, George recognised the surging demand for air conditioning solutions in the Middle Eastern region.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 06, 2024, 03:11 PM IST

In the pursuit of success, few embody the essence of determination and hard work like George V Nereamparambil. From humble beginnings marked by challenges, George has risen to remarkable heights, becoming one of the most prominent property owners at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Hailing from Kerala, George's journey began amid financial constraints, where he started working alongside his father at the age of 11, assisting in the trade of cash crops and selling gum made from cotton seeds. Despite these early struggles, his tenacity only grew stronger.

Upon relocating to Sharjah in 1976, George recognised the surging demand for air conditioning solutions in the Middle Eastern region, particularly amid the sweltering desert heat. seizing this opportunity, he founded the GEO Group of Companies, which burgeoned into a thriving enterprise, establishing him as a notable business figure in the Gulf.

George's ambition reached new heights when challenged by a relative who doubted his ability to own property in the illustrious Burj Khalifa. Undeterred, he not only rented an apartment in the iconic tower in 2010 but went on to acquire a staggering 22 luxury apartments within its walls. Adorned with opulent gold embellishments, these properties reflect his unwavering pursuit of luxury and success.

With assets totaling Rs 4800 crore, George's appetite for success remains insatiable. His determination knows no bounds, as he boldly declares, "I am a dreamer and I never stop dreaming," reaffirming his commitment to continue expanding his portfolio and chasing his aspirations.

