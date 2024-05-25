Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

Meet brothers who began as shopkeepers, bought Vijay Mallya's sinking company, built it into Rs 68000 firm, net worth...

Viral video: Tourist teeters on edge of Victoria Falls, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 to be released on May 27, know how to download scorecards

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024: BSE Odisha Matric Result 2024 date, time announced, check latest update here

Here’s how many crores Indian stars charge for private events 

8 outsiders who made it big in Bollywood

10 most expensive costumes worn in Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Meet superstar who faced casting couch at 17, was asked to 'compromise', wear a bikini for shoot, she is now..

Meet first Indian actress to win acting honour at Cannes; social media changed her life, she is…

Meet actor who made superhit debut, then gave 40 flop films, still lives luxurious life, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness

Leadership is not just about guiding others; it's about unlocking the potential of team members. Guruji Trivedi's blessings fosters a deep sense of connectivity and harmony within teams, making leadership more effective and empathetic

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 25, 2024, 03:22 PM IST

Meet Guruji Mahendra Trivedi: Spiritual leader pioneering personal and professional growth through higher consciousness
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the competitive arena of professional success, where personal growth and peak performance are pivotal, Guruji Mahendra Trivedi's Trivedi Effect offers a groundbreaking approach to achieving and sustaining success in the modern workplace. 
 
Leadership is not just about guiding others; it's about unlocking the potential of team members. Guruji Trivedi's blessings fosters a deep sense of connectivity and harmony within teams, making leadership more effective and empathetic. This has a ripple effect on team dynamics, significantly improving collaboration and communication, thereby driving teams towards shared goals with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, consequently an overall better team performance.
 
However, the impact of Guruji Trivedi’s Blessing programs on a person goes beyond professional enhancement; it is a pathway to personal growth. As individuals discover their inner strength and capabilities, they naturally become more adept at navigating career advancements. The inner confidence and heightened awareness empower professionals to take on greater responsibilities and challenges, paving the way for rapid career progression.
 
Unlike short-lived motivational boosts, the changes induced by Guruji Trivedi’s teachings are deep and lasting. Professionals find themselves equipped not only to achieve success but to sustain it through continuous personal development and adapting to ever-changing business landscapes. It is more than just an innovative approach; it's a transformative journey that unlocks people’s true potential in the relentless pursuit of excellence in personal and professional spheres of existence, to achieve unprecedented levels of success.
 
Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi is on a mission to integrate science, religion, and spirituality. He is world-renowned for his gift to transform living organisms at the cellular level, as well as non-living materials at the atomic and molecular levels, demonstrating extraordinary impossibilities that defy the known laws of science and existence.
 
The impact of Guruji Trivedi's Blessings on humans, animals, microbes, plants and trees, along with non-living materials has been validated globally with cutting-edge scientific research and is published in more than 660 peer-reviewed articles in science journals worldwide, with over 11,000 citations.
 
The impact of Guruji Trivedi’s Divine Blessings has been tested, measured, and validated in over 6,000 scientific experiments across diverse areas like agriculture, biotechnology, livestock, microbiology, genetics, human well-being as well as materials science and more. His breakthrough research has gained global recognition, and is indexed in more than 2,000 universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions like Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Avneet Kaur's gesture of respect for Cannes red carpet impresses netizens: 'Khud ko true Indian saabit kiya'

This star, Miss India winner, worked with Aishwarya Rai, was blackmailed by married businessman, later found dead in...

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What is Form 17C and why is EC against disclosing voter turnout data?

Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement