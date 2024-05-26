KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma bamboozled as Mitchell Starc knocks over his off-stump with a peach - Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a strong start in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Opting to bat first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced an early setback in the first over when KKR pacer Mitchell Starc bowled a brilliant delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma.

Starc's delivery was exceptional, angling in to deceive the left-handed batsman before moving away sharply to hit the stumps. Abhishek was left completely bamboozled by the delivery, resulting in his dismissal. This wicket marked a fantastic start for KKR, with Starc also having dismissed Travis Head in the first qualifier.

Watch:

In regards to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a disastrous start in the final when Travis Head was dismissed for a golden duck by Vaibhav Arora. The team's woes continued in the fifth over when Mitchell Starc claimed the wicket of Rahul Tripathi, leaving SRH struggling at 21/3.

