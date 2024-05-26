Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 31035 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 23250 crore net worth

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Delhi children's hospital fire: Owner arrested after seven newborns killed in incident

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, who left Rs 25 lakh job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 31035 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 23250 crore net worth

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Superfoods rich in Vitamin A that improve eyesight and skin health

Countries with most non vegetarian population

Warning signs of fatty liver disease in women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

Janhvi Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says every celebrity has a ration card: 'Agar aapka price high ho...'

Aryan Khan is joined by Bobby Deol, cuts the cake at wrap party of directorial debut Stardom, fans love his 'rare' smile

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film All We Imagine As Light, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted competition section.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2024, 08:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'
Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated filmmaker Payal Kapadia after her film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to his official handle X, he praised her for the historical win at the prestigious film festival. PM Modi wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers."

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history on May 25, bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film All We Imagine As Light. All We Imagine As Light premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

The update has left every Indian elated. Members of the Indian film industry have been beaming with joy ever since they learned about Payal winning the Grand Prix Award. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations #PayalKapadia and team #allweimagineaslight, first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix." Kiara Advani also extended heartfelt greetings to the team of All We Imagine As Light. "Congratulationsss," she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari also gave a shout out to All We Imagine As Light film. "At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible country seems to get amplified, Here is an independent film by a first time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India. It may happen again, but not without the impact of Payal Kapadia's spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms...What a moment," Aditi wrote on Instagram.

All We Imagine As Light follows the lives of two nurses from Kerala - Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divyaprabha) - colleagues at a Mumbai hospital and roommates. When Prabha receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, her regular life is disrupted. In the space-crunched city, her younger roommate Anu struggles to find a spot to be intimate with her boyfriend. When they take a trip to a coastal town, their lives undergo a change.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

60 Indians rescued from job scam in Cambodia return home

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Sharmin Segal was correct choice for Alamzeb in Heeramandi: ‘Needed somebody with...'

Who is Payal Kapadia? Indian filmmaker who won Grand Prix at Cannes, once faced disciplinary action, FIR at FTII, now...

Pune Porsche Horror: Accused minor claims family driver was behind wheel at time of crash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement