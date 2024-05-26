PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history by bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film All We Imagine As Light, which premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted competition section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated filmmaker Payal Kapadia after her film All We Imagine As Light won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to his official handle X, he praised her for the historical win at the prestigious film festival. PM Modi wrote, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers."

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history on May 25, bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film All We Imagine As Light. All We Imagine As Light premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

The update has left every Indian elated. Members of the Indian film industry have been beaming with joy ever since they learned about Payal winning the Grand Prix Award. Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations #PayalKapadia and team #allweimagineaslight, first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix." Kiara Advani also extended heartfelt greetings to the team of All We Imagine As Light. "Congratulationsss," she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari also gave a shout out to All We Imagine As Light film. "At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible country seems to get amplified, Here is an independent film by a first time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India. It may happen again, but not without the impact of Payal Kapadia's spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms...What a moment," Aditi wrote on Instagram.

All We Imagine As Light follows the lives of two nurses from Kerala - Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divyaprabha) - colleagues at a Mumbai hospital and roommates. When Prabha receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, her regular life is disrupted. In the space-crunched city, her younger roommate Anu struggles to find a spot to be intimate with her boyfriend. When they take a trip to a coastal town, their lives undergo a change.

