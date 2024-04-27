Meet Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-year-old woman crowned as Miss Universe Buenos Aires

She is the first woman in her age group to achieve such a prestigious beauty accolade.

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old from Argentina, has defied expectations and made history by winning the prestigious title of Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires. Her victory, announced recently, not only marks a personal triumph but also underscores the Miss Universe beauty pageant's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Hailing from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina's Buenos Aires Province, Rodriguez is not only a beauty queen but also a seasoned lawyer and journalist, showcasing the multifaceted essence of contemporary beauty. Her win symbolizes resilience, breaking barriers, and challenging conventional notions of beauty and age.

She is the first woman in her age group to achieve such a prestigious beauty accolade. Her poise, charm, and radiant smile captured the hearts of both judges and audiences worldwide.

Videos circulating on social media showcase her dedication as she prepares to represent Buenos Aires in the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina, scheduled for May 2024. If successful, Rodriguez will proudly carry the Argentine flag on the global stage at the Miss Universe World contest, set for September 28, 2024, in Mexico.

"I am honored to represent this new era in beauty pageants because we are ushering in a stage where women embody not only physical beauty but also a diverse set of values," she expressed to the media following her win.

The Miss Universe organization made headlines last year by eliminating age limits for pageant contestants. Starting this year, any woman over 18 years old is eligible to compete, a move that embraces inclusivity and celebrates women of all ages.

In addition to Rodriguez's groundbreaking win, another contestant making waves is 47-year-old Haidy Cruz, who will represent the Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024.