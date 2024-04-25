Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mrunal Thakur says relationships are tough, considers freezing her eggs: 'It's important to...'

Katihar Bihar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

EC writes to BJP, Congress over complaints of MCC violation by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, seeks response by..

Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

This surgeon worked in over 250 films, made debut at 42, worked with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, died..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 18330 crore net worth, who left homoeopathy after a Rs 50000 bet, now owns...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know what's open, what’s closed in Bengaluru tomorrow

Mrunal Thakur says relationships are tough, considers freezing her eggs: 'It's important to...'

8 precautionary steps pregnant women should take during summer

10 deadliest fish on Earth

8 diseases that are silent killers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This surgeon worked in over 250 films, made debut at 42, worked with superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, died..

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur says relationships are tough, considers freezing her eggs: 'It's important to...'

Mrunal Thakur said 'it's important to balance life and career but you’re always trying to figure out how to strike that balance.'

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Mrunal Thakur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mrunal Thakur, in her recent interview, talked about the balance between work and life. While talking about her views on her personal life and relationships, she also opened up about freezing her eggs and more.

In a recent interaction with the Humans of Bombay, Mrunal said, “It’s important to balance life and career but you’re always trying to figure out how to strike that balance. I know relationships are tough, and that’s why you need to find the right partner who understands the nature of your job. Freezing eggs, yes, I’m also considering that."

Mrunal further talked about the days when she ‘didn’t want to get out of (her) bed’, and said, “I was using my work as a bandaid, but the moment I packed up and went home, I was miserable. Now, I talk it out to get it out of my system. I do therapies, it’s important for anyone, especially actors who play different characters. I have people who ground me, my friends and my sister. My cat also makes such a difference in my life,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Mrunal Thakur talked about how she was once body-shamed during one of the auditions. She recalled a photographer calling her 'village girl' but later apologising. She said, "Yes exactly. You are an actor… Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person. He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in that case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised." 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was first to give Rs 1000 crore film, worked in many flop films, wanted to quit acting, now charges..

Meet actress, who became star at 9, started Bollywood career with flops; still more famous than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara

Mysore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

'Aapko lagta hai hum...': Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about renting culture, says 'Pura Bollywood rent par hai'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement