Mrunal Thakur says relationships are tough, considers freezing her eggs: 'It's important to...'

Mrunal Thakur said 'it's important to balance life and career but you’re always trying to figure out how to strike that balance.'

Mrunal Thakur, in her recent interview, talked about the balance between work and life. While talking about her views on her personal life and relationships, she also opened up about freezing her eggs and more.

In a recent interaction with the Humans of Bombay, Mrunal said, “It’s important to balance life and career but you’re always trying to figure out how to strike that balance. I know relationships are tough, and that’s why you need to find the right partner who understands the nature of your job. Freezing eggs, yes, I’m also considering that."

Mrunal further talked about the days when she ‘didn’t want to get out of (her) bed’, and said, “I was using my work as a bandaid, but the moment I packed up and went home, I was miserable. Now, I talk it out to get it out of my system. I do therapies, it’s important for anyone, especially actors who play different characters. I have people who ground me, my friends and my sister. My cat also makes such a difference in my life,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Mrunal Thakur talked about how she was once body-shamed during one of the auditions. She recalled a photographer calling her 'village girl' but later apologising. She said, "Yes exactly. You are an actor… Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person. He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in that case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised."

