Meet Gautam Adani's 'choti bahu', billionaire Jeet Adani's fiance Diva Jaimin Shah, her father is...

The engagement ceremony was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in the presence of close friends and family members.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

Gautam Adani is the second richest person in India with a massive net worth of Rs 677520 crore, as per Forbes. One of the richest men in Asia, Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of companies under the Adani Group. Together the combined market cap of 10 Adani companies is around Rs 1600000 crore. Jeet Adani is the youngest son of an Indian business tycoon. Like his brother Karan Adani, who holds the position of CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Jeet Adani has accomplished a great deal in recent years. Jeet Adani is Vice President of the financial division of the Adani Group conglomerate. Jeet Adani is probably one of the richest 26-year-olds in the world because his father is one of the wealthiest people in Asia. In 2023, Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah. The low-key engagement ceremony took place in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2023. Only close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony.

Diva Jaimin Shah

Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah who is the owner of C Dinesh And Co-Private Limited. Shah is a diamond trader. Dinesh Shah and Chinu Doshi started the firm. The company has had Jigar Doshi, Amit Doshi, Yomesh Shah, and Jaimin Shah as directors. Dinesh Shah and Chinu Doshi founded the diamond manufacturing company in 1976, which has its headquarters in Surat and Mumbai.

Jeet Adani 

Jeet Adani completed his education at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in Pennsylvania. He started working with his father at the Adani Group after graduating in 2019. Jeet is in charge of the company's government policy, capital markets, and strategic finance, according to the Adani Group website.

