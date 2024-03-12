Haryana News PM Modi Shares Old Memories With CM ML Khattar Says We Used To Travel On Motorcycles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on March 11, shared some memories from the old days when he used to take a ride of motorcycle with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state PM Modi said, “Manohar Lal and me are old friends. He used to have a motorcycle which he used to ride and I used to sit at the back of the bike. We used to often take rides on motorcycles in Haryana.”