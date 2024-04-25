Twitter
Udupi Chikmagalur Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka is part of the 28 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in the state. This LS constituency was carved as part of the implementation of the delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies in 2008. It first held elections in 2009 and its first member of parliament was D. V. Sadananda Gowda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is 1 June ( Phase 7 ). The date of counting and results for the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others named candidates as the elections proceeded. Congress has fielded K Jayaprakash Hegde    INC and BJP has pitched Kota Shrinivas Poojary.

Past election result

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje won from Udupi Chikmagalur with 718916 votes. He beat JD(S) Pramod Madhwaraj who received 369317 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Shobha Karandlajewon from the Udupi Chikmagalur with 718916 votes. 

 
