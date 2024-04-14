Manipur Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shahs Visit

The anticipation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur has been overshadowed by a resurgence of communal violence. In a distressing incident, gunmen purportedly affiliated with the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol have reportedly targeted Kuki-Zo defense volunteers in Phailengmola, situated between Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts. The violence has claimed the lives of at least two volunteers, escalating tensions in the region. This tragic development underscores the simmering ethnic tensions in Manipur, posing significant challenges for efforts aimed at fostering peace and harmony in the state.