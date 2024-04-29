Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Meet Indian-origin billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, his business is...

'Pen drive, blackmail and...': BJP leader shared shocking details about Prajwal Revanna videos months ago

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Meet Indian-origin billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, his business is...

'Pen drive, blackmail and...': BJP leader shared shocking details about Prajwal Revanna videos months ago

7 best budget destinations in the world

Delicious sweets that India has gifted to world

Watermelon vs muskmelon: Which controls blood sugar levels better?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

HomeTelevision

Television

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

Richa Chadha opens up about working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show Heeramandi

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Richa Chadha has played more ‘badasses’ than one can count on their hand. From Bholi Punjaban of Fukrey to Madam Chief Minister, she has played strong-willed women in various avatars. Perhaps that is why she says she jumped at a chance to play Rajjo in Heeramandi, a tragic character that has absolutely no agency. In a candid chat with DNA, the actress opens up about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and why Rajjo is special for her.

Heeramandi, Bhansali’s magnum opus, is based on the eponymous district from Lahore, where courtesans ruled in undivided India. The story of the series takes place pre-partition with Richa’s Lajjo one of the courtesans in the kotha of Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the uncrowned queen of Heeramandi.

Talking about playing Rajjo, Richa says, “I was greedy for this character because in several of my previous interviews, I have only been asked ‘you only do empowered roles’ as if it’s a problem. They talk about Madam Chief Minister or Fukrey and how I always play outspoken badasses. I did want to play a woman who has little or no agency. That is also a facet of being a woman, particularly a woman trapped in this cage.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The melancholy in Rajjo’s character was ‘fun’ to bring out, says Richa, before clarifying that the fun was more about the challenge of doing such a complex role. “It was very fun for me to get into that mindset. Not that I mean that it was a fun character, but it was very enlightening to explore that. Even my dance piece is so emotive and heartbreaking, which was quite an experience,” she says.

Richa’s last outing was Fukrey 3, an out-and-out comedy and quite a contrast from the sombre and dark setting of Heeramandi. “I do find the contrast quite challenging,” says Richa. But more than that, the actress says the real challenge for her was the period setting. She explains, “Any kind of period performance, which requires you to go to the past, needs a certain amount of stillness – theheraav. That is something a lot of us are lacking right now. That was quite challenging.”

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it will stream on Netflix from May 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

Meet actress who worked in superhit TV show, left acting for marriage, got cheated in love, went in depression, now..

'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Badaun Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement