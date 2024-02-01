Twitter
Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

'Not very much came out of it...': Shashi Tharoor after FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

NHAI extends KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till Feb 29: Check how to update documents

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

Tips to prevent cotton clothes from fading 

8 most useful excel keyboard shortcuts

​5 top players doubtful for IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi's first look leaves fans impressed.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to entertain the audience with his much-awaited web series Heeramandi. The filmmaker has brought the big screen grandeur to OTT leaving the fans excited. The makers have released the first look of the series. 

On Thursday, the makers of Heeramandi released the first look of the highly anticipated web series giving a glimpse into the grand, opulent world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The first look video showed Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha as courtesans, and Sonakshi Sinha was seen in an intense look. 

Netizens shared their views about the web series’ first look. One of the comments read, “fully goosebumps.” Another wrote, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the GOAT.” Another user wrote, “Exquisite, enthralling saga, got mesmerised by every frame.” Another comment read, "Another blockbuster loaded from  fine director Bhansali."

The official synopsis of the series reads, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.”

In 2023, when Netflix shared the first glimpse of Heeramandi, the filmmaker called it an ‘important milestone’ in his career and said, “This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Prerna Singh and Bhansali, the series is a filmmaker's passionate project that stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal among others and is scheduled to release on Netflix this year. 

