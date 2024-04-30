Twitter
Suniel Shetty to make his comeback with thriller, says 'can’t wait to get back into action'

Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane 4, is making his comeback with a thriller. It isn't yet revealed whether the upcoming project is a film or a series.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 09:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Suniel Shetty's first look from comeback project/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show Dance Deewane 4, is making his comeback with a thriller. It isn't yet revealed whether the upcoming project is a film or a series.

On Tuesday, April 30, the first look of the actor from the upcoming project was revealed. In the image, he can be seen sitting against the backdrop of snowclad mountains, dressed in an all-white heavy protective winter suit to combat the biting cold. The yet-to-be-titled project is an action thriller in which the actor has performed the stunts himself.

Suniel also took to his Instagram and shared the first look, captioning it, "Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can't wait to get back into 'Action'." The actor has partnered with Lionsgate India for this project.

In a career of over three decades, Shetty has starred in movies such as Dilwale, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Krishna, Vinashak, Dhadkan, the Hera Pheri films, Hulchul, and Main Hoon Na.

The actor will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade amongst others. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to be released in theatres on December 20. (With inputs from agencies)

