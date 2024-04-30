Twitter
Entertainment

Did Naga Chaitanya confess to cheating on Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Old video of him saying he two-timed goes viral - Watch

In 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samanth Ruth Prabhu announced their separation after four years of their marriage. Now, an old video from 2018 has gone viral in which Chay is seen saying that he two-timed in a relationship.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:42 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
An old video of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has resurfaced and is currently going viral on the Internet. The video, which was shot during the promotion of his film Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018, sees Naga Chaitanya sitting with his co-actor Anu Emmanuel as they engage in a 'Never Have I Ever' game.

During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were asked if they have ever two-timed in a relationship. While Anu said she hasn't, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard, which left even Anu shocked. He said, "Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all the experiences, now it’s time to settle down."

The video was shared on the open aggregator platform Reddit where a user while sharing the video wrote in the caption, "This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a ‘never have I ever’ set up. This interview was filmed when Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Chay were still married. Side note; After their divorce, Samantha had a female-led film, Yashoda, that opened higher on Day 1 than his next two movies did."

Many users were taken aback by the actor’s answer. One user wrote, “Didn’t expect this from him”. Another user wrote, “Whatttt? Okay massive red flag."

Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation 4 years later in 2021. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. They haven’t confirmed their relationship as yet. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

