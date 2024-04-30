Twitter
Automobile

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

The enhancements to the Kushaq’s and Slavia’s MY24 range are a further addition to updates already introduced by the company in Q4 2023.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Skoda Auto has made six airbags as standard across all variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. The introduction is part of the company’s MY24 updates for India 2.0 product portfolio. The Kushaq starts with the Active variant, going up to the Ambition, topping at the Style with variants like the Monte Carlo and the Elegance Edition forming the upper rung of the variant mix of the SUV. The Slavia also begins with the Active, progressing to the Ambition and the Style with the Style Edition and Elegance Edition. Both cars continue with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options with a choice of a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DSG for transmission duties.

The enhancements to the Kushaq’s and Slavia’s MY24 range are a further addition to updates already introduced by the company in Q4 2023. It is when the top-of-the-line variants in both cars saw the introduction of all-new features like electric seats for the driver and co-driver, which is a  segment-first, and an illuminated footwell area. The centre of the dash saw the familiar 25.4 cm infotainment screen with Skoda Play Apps. The system links wirelessly with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. While this full-fledged infotainment system was available in the Style and above.

These upgrades further Skoda Auto India’s 2024 product actions with the announcement of the all-new compact SUV to make its world debut in India in 2025 and the re-introduction of the Superb in limited numbers to meet continued demand for the luxury sedan among fans and customers.

