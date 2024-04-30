CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye winning momentum against Punjab Kings

Follow live score from match 49 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and PBKS here.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, widely known as Chepauk in Chennai. CSK is presently ranked third in the points standings after winning five of their nine matches. They've won three of their past five matchups.

PBKS has won three of their nine matches and is ranked eighth on the points standings. However, PBKS has only won one of their previous five matches.

So far, Chennai and Punjab have faced off in 28 IPL matches. CSK has 15 wins, while PBKS has 13. Chennai's greatest score versus PBKS so far is 240. Punjab's highest total against CSK was 231.