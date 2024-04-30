Twitter
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye winning momentum against Punjab Kings

Follow live score from match 49 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and PBKS here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, widely known as Chepauk in Chennai. CSK is presently ranked third in the points standings after winning five of their nine matches. They've won three of their past five matchups.

PBKS has won three of their nine matches and is ranked eighth on the points standings. However, PBKS has only won one of their previous five matches.

So far, Chennai and Punjab have faced off in 28 IPL matches. CSK has 15 wins, while PBKS has 13. Chennai's greatest score versus PBKS so far is 240. Punjab's highest total against CSK was 231.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Apr 2024, 10:09 PM

    CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan

    Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson

  • 30 Apr 2024, 10:09 PM

    CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings from Chepauk. Stay tuned for latest updates.

