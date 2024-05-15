IPL 2024: How RCB and CSK can qualify for playoffs?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED arrests Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam in money laundering case

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who used to collect milk on cycle in village, now owns Rs 500 crore company, he is from...

Meet school dropout, fruit vendor's son who did odd jobs at 14, now owns Rs 400 crore company, is regarded as India's...

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Roasted gram flour (sattu) vs whey protein: Which one is better?

8 harmful effects of consuming beer daily

9 must-watch films, shows about rural life

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This composer lost father at 9, faced extreme poverty, mother sold jewellery to support him, now his net worth is...

Sonali Bendre reacts to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's 'kidnap kar lunga' comment: 'I don't know if he...'

Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to get jaw reconstruction surgery by a casting director: 'I was like...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: How RCB and CSK can qualify for playoffs?

RCB's fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face CSK in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The late resurgence of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been the standout narrative of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Initially struggling at the bottom of the points table, RCB has managed to completely reverse their fortunes with an impressive streak of five consecutive wins. Currently positioned at No. 5, RCB remains a strong contender in the race for the IPL playoffs.

With 12 points from 13 matches, RCB's fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. A victory in this crucial encounter is essential for RCB to solidify their position and enhance their chances of securing a coveted playoff spot.

Here’s how RCB can qualify for the playoffs

Following a late resurgence after a string of six consecutive losses, Faf du Plessis' side has climbed to fifth place in the standings. The upcoming clash between RCB and CSK is crucial for Bengaluru, as they must emerge victorious to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, even if RCB manages to defeat CSK, their fate will hinge on the outcomes of other matches.

RCB will need Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lose both of their remaining games and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to drop at least one match in order to have a shot at advancing. Regardless of the scenarios, RCB will aim to secure a convincing victory over CSK to improve their net run rate and surpass CSK's current standing. If the results of other matches align in their favor, RCB stands a strong chance of securing a spot in the IPL Playoffs with a superior net run rate compared to CSK.

Here’s how CSK can qualify for the playoffs

A victory for Chennai in the upcoming RCB vs CSK match would secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. However, if the Chennai Super Kings do not emerge victorious, their chances of qualifying will rely on other match outcomes. They would need either SRH or LSG to lose one of their matches and finish below 16 points in the standings to improve their chances. In the event of a loss, Chennai must ensure that their margin of defeat is minimal to maintain their advantage over RCB in terms of run rate. Additionally, if both SRH and LSG finish with 14 or fewer points, there is a possibility for both CSK and RCB to qualify with 14 points each.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi declares assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, majority in fixed deposits, cash in hand is Rs 52920

Shreyas Talpade recalls how he felt bad when his film Kaun Pravin Tambe did not release in theatres: 'It deserved...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

India's biggest hit overseas sold over 30 crore tickets in China; it's not Dangal, Secret Superstar, RRR, 3 Idiots

Lift collides with roof in Noida society after brakes fail, 3 injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement