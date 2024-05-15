IPL 2024: How RCB and CSK can qualify for playoffs?

RCB's fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face CSK in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.

The late resurgence of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been the standout narrative of the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Initially struggling at the bottom of the points table, RCB has managed to completely reverse their fortunes with an impressive streak of five consecutive wins. Currently positioned at No. 5, RCB remains a strong contender in the race for the IPL playoffs.

With 12 points from 13 matches, RCB's fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18. A victory in this crucial encounter is essential for RCB to solidify their position and enhance their chances of securing a coveted playoff spot.

Here’s how RCB can qualify for the playoffs

Following a late resurgence after a string of six consecutive losses, Faf du Plessis' side has climbed to fifth place in the standings. The upcoming clash between RCB and CSK is crucial for Bengaluru, as they must emerge victorious to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, even if RCB manages to defeat CSK, their fate will hinge on the outcomes of other matches.

RCB will need Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lose both of their remaining games and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to drop at least one match in order to have a shot at advancing. Regardless of the scenarios, RCB will aim to secure a convincing victory over CSK to improve their net run rate and surpass CSK's current standing. If the results of other matches align in their favor, RCB stands a strong chance of securing a spot in the IPL Playoffs with a superior net run rate compared to CSK.

Here’s how CSK can qualify for the playoffs

A victory for Chennai in the upcoming RCB vs CSK match would secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. However, if the Chennai Super Kings do not emerge victorious, their chances of qualifying will rely on other match outcomes. They would need either SRH or LSG to lose one of their matches and finish below 16 points in the standings to improve their chances. In the event of a loss, Chennai must ensure that their margin of defeat is minimal to maintain their advantage over RCB in terms of run rate. Additionally, if both SRH and LSG finish with 14 or fewer points, there is a possibility for both CSK and RCB to qualify with 14 points each.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs