DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024 LSG’s home domination is curbed. Their streak of defending totals comes to an end. The hunters have been hunted, and they have been stung by the new, potent venom from South Australia sprinkled with a bit of fearless bite from the leader of the team that features three tigers on their emblem. Chasing 167, Delhi didn’t get the best of starts as Warner copped a blow to his wrists and then chopped one back onto his stumps. However, that brought the youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk to the crease and he got off the mark with two sixes in the IPL. Fraser-McGurk was well supported by Prithvi Shaw who scored six fours in the powerplay, but holed out trying to attack Ravi Bishnoi. There came a lull post the powerplay as LSG slipped in four quiet overs, with Bishnoi leading the charge. Fraser-McGurk was struggling for timing, and skipper Rishabh Pant took the mantle on himself. He attacked Bishnoi for a four and six, and that tilted the complexion of the game.